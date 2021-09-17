Kevin Hart is still best known for his boisterous and energetic onscreen persona, but the actor and comedian is making a concerted effort to branch out and broaden his horizons. While he’s not abandoning the genre that shot him to mainstream prominence altogether, he’s seeking to prove himself as much more than just a motor-mouthed funnyman.

His bumper Netflix deal provides the ideal opportunity to do that, when his name value alone is more than enough to guarantee that a huge number of subscribers will check out his latest project. That was true of Fatherhood, which wound up as one of the platform’s ten most-watched original movies ever after generating an impressive 61 million streams in four weeks, and he’s veering even further into dramatic territory with upcoming miniseries True Story.

Semi-autobiographical in nature, the plot follows Hart’s world famous comedian Kid, who makes a stop in his hometown of Philadelphia for a show, where he runs into trouble after embarking on a wild night with his older brother, played by Wesley Snipes. The first images from the limited series have now been released via Deadline, and you can check them out below.

Netflix Reveals First Images From Kevin Hart Miniseries True Story 1 of 4

True Story is written and executive produced by Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, and it’s got plenty of potential. Snipes is making something of a comeback after well-received turns in Eddie Murphy duo Dolemite is My Name and Coming 2 America, and seeing both he and Hart heading outside of their respective wheelhouses for a hard-hitting family drama makes the project one that’s well worth keeping an eye on.