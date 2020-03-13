Kevin Smith Says Johnny Depp Would Be Perfect As The Batman’s Joker

Warner Bros. is big on the Joker right now. Between multiple Jokers in the Joker sequels, to the Clown Prince of Crime stopping by for a cameo in Space Jam 2, to a female Flashpoint Joker in The Flash, there’s been some crazy stuff being reported on lately. But one Joker that seems like a lock to materialize at some point is the one set to square off against Robert Pattinson in The Batman trilogy – likely in one of the sequels.

It’s been over a decade now since we saw the Bat and Mr. J do battle on the big screen, so it seems like the time is right to have these two characters go at it again, and though Warner Bros. has yet to make any sort of official announcement on their plans for the Joker in Matt Reeves’ trilogy, we’ve heard whispers that one actor they have in mind for the role is Johnny Depp.

As someone who’s been linked to the part numerous times over the course of his career, Depp would certainly be a popular pick. And according to Kevin Smith, he’d be “f***ing perfect” as the Clown Prince of Crime. A sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

“There’s a big rumor going around that says they’ve been talking to Johnny Depp about possibly playing The Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie,” Smith said on the Fatman Beyond podcast. “Now this is the first anyone’s even heard about there being a possibility of a Joker in The Batman movie, on the heels of the Joker which one Oscars and made over a billion dollars and Joaquin just locked that part town, but it looks like now this is an Oscar bait part. Who the f**k wouldn’t want to play The Joker? Heath Ledger won an Oscar, Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar, and of all the actors out there that could possibly take a role of the dice on The Joker, Johnny Depp (is) actually kinda f***ing perfect. You gotta admit he’d be fun man, like of all the parts he’s played he’s kind of perfect for a take on The Joker.”

Awesome The Batman Fan Art Imagines A Johnny Depp Joker 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well said, Kevin. Indeed, it seems everyone is pretty on board with Depp as the Joker. And as we’ve seen with casting choices like Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Reeves isn’t afraid to go a bit outside the box for his trilogy and take risks.

Not that Depp is necessarily a risk, as again, everyone thinks he’d make a great Joker. But given all the legal troubles surrounding him right now, he may not seem like the safest choice. Still, there’s no denying he’d knock it out of the park if given the role and we’d honestly love to see him appear in a sequel to The Batman.