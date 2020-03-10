First Look At The Joker In Space Jam 2 Leaks Online

The original Space Jam was such a hit back in 1996 because it had a lot of fun dropping basketball legend Michael Jordan into the world of the Looney Tunes. Sure enough, the upcoming Space Jam 2 will follow suit by having LeBron James team up with Bugs Bunny and co. But just to up the ante, it looks like the semi-animated sequel will also throw in some other iconic characters from Warner Bros.’ library.

A couple of leaked images have been circulating online this week which confirm that a group of iconic supervillains will get together for a cameo in SJ2. These are the Wicked Witch of the West, Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise the Clown and even Jim Carrey’s the Mask (I mean, he’s more of a hero, but whatever). And let’s not forget DC’s Joker, too.

Leaked Space Jam 2 images, and my hype has gone through the roof. Pennywise, The Joker, The Mask, The Wicked Witch of the West all making appearances… Hell yeah, I'm down with this pic.twitter.com/JhiV5123tA — Zaccary Vega (@ZaccaryVega) March 8, 2020

It’s hard to state for sure, given the quality of the images, but it’s probably safe to say that WB hasn’t brought back any previous Joker actor for this Space Jam 2 cameo and has instead employed a new star to portray a kind of archetypal version of the comic book villain. Even if it’s not a familiar face under the pasty make-up, it should still be hilarious to see Joker buddying up with Pennywise and maybe sharing a few zany jokes with Carrey’s Mask.

WGTC has previously reported that the studio is hoping to get some more DC icons into the movie alongside the Joker, too, but these have yet to be finalized. We’ve heard though that Robert Pattinson’s gritty new Batman could even drop by.

In any case, it’s looking like Space Jam 2 could turn out to provide lots of LEGO Movie-style crossover fun when it arrives in cinemas from July 16th, 2021.