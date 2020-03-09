Warner Bros. Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman In Space Jam 2

When Warner Bros. says “everybody get up, it’s time to slam now, we got a real jam goin’ down, welcome to the Space Jam,” they really mean everybody. Space Jam 2 completed filming last September, though given the nature of the movie, it’s destined for a lengthy post-production process and won’t hit cinemas until July 2021. LeBron James will be taking over from Michael Jordan, with the film directed by Malcolm D. Lee, a script by Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and a score by Hans Zimmer.

But Warner Bros. seems to be eager to include as many quick cameos from their vast stable of IP as they can. We previously told you that Jim Carrey’s Mask, Joker and Pennywise will be in the movie – which was later confirmed thanks to a leaked photo – and now we’re hearing from our sources that Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight might also be roped in to shoot some hoops.

Matt Reeves is apparently going for a grounded and sober film with The Batman, apparently focusing as much on the character’s detective skills as big action sequences. So, I can’t help but wonder whether Pattinson’s Batman rubbing shoulders with Bugs, Daffy, Tweety and Taz might spoil that mystique? Then again, we’re told this is set to be only a very quick cameo, so may just see the Looney Tunes characters zipping through Gotham City for a few seconds.

And if the cameo does happen, it makes sense for the whispers of it to begin now. After all, with The Batman currently shooting in the UK, it’s the perfect time to take a short break to film a Space Jam 2 cameo without too much disruption to the rest of the movie.

But if Warner Bros. is determined to mine their back catalogue for cameos, who else could show up to the party? Gremlins? Harry Potter? Mad Max? Here’s hoping they manage to pack in a couple of unexpected surprises that nobody sees coming.