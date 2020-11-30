Kevin Smith Reacts To Ahsoka Tano’s Debut On The Mandalorian

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that Kevin Smith is prone to being a little hyperbolic in some of his reactions to the various pop culture properties he holds dear, having admitted in the past that he was brought to tears by Transformers spinoff Bumblebee and long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, neither of which were exactly designed to tug at the heartstrings and provoke a powerful emotional reaction.

Of course, the actor, writer, director, comedian, author and podcaster is also one of the most well known Star Wars diehards in the industry, having been a lifelong fan of the franchise. He’s previously revealed that The Rise of Skywalker made him cry as well, but it was definitely for different reasons than others who felt that the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga had ruined their childhoods.

Smith has already weighed in with his opinion on The Mandalorian‘s season 2 premiere, a glowing appraisal that was shared by the overwhelming majority of viewers, and he’s now taken to social media and heaped praise on Rosario Dawson’s debut as Ahsoka Tano. Of course, the duo worked together on Clerks II, and the filmmaker couldn’t resist throwing in a reference to one of his own movies, which you can check out below.

Woke up at 2am just to see Becky make her debut in @themandalorian! I watched it twice in a row because Rosario was perfection! SO many connections to @starwars lore were made in this epic episode, but the big lesson: You never go Ahsoka to mouth! pic.twitter.com/vWYElHkjTF — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 27, 2020

The internet has been buzzing about Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano ever since “The Jedi” hit Disney Plus on Friday, with the longtime fan favorite’s live-action debut living up to what seemed like impossible expectations. And at least this time we can take Smith’s reaction at face value, because it would be an understatement to say that Snips has comfortably slotted into The Mandalorian and will no doubt become a major player in the continued small screen expansion of the Star Wars mythology.