Kevin Smith Might Have A Role In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

We’re now less than a couple of weeks away from the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which means that the cast and crew of the sci-fi blockbuster are hitting the promotional trail. While not a lot is being revealed about the finer details of the plot, which isn’t exactly surprising given the veil of secrecy J.J. Abrams usually maintains on his movies, the key creatives are nonetheless being asked about everything from the Finn and Poe bromance to The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda.

Abrams has claimed that The Rise of Skywalker will bring the narrative started with A New Hope in 1977 full circle, tying up the nine-movie arc into a definitive closing chapter, as well as hoping that the fans will be a lot more supportive of the final installment than the very public backlash that greeted The Last Jedi. There’s certainly a lot of plates to be kept spinning in regards to The Rise of Skywalker, but it sounds as though Abrams has still found the time to sneak in a high-profile cameo or two.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Brief appearances by big names have become something of a recurring theme since The Force Awakens, with the likes of Simon Pegg, Daniel Craig, Justin Theroux and Edgar Wright all popping up in recent Star Wars movies in very minor roles. The latest franchise super-fan to appear on the big screen though may very well be noted Star Wars diehard Kevin Smith, with Abrams hinting that the View Askewniverse creator could be set to make a cameo appearance in The Rise of Skywalker.

“When Kevin was there, and he may or may not be in the film, I’m not going to say; I’m just going to say he may or may not appear in the film. When Kevin was there, I know that I was in the middle of what was, as it was for the entire shoot, a bit of just mad distraction. There were eight million things going on.”

While that’s a typically ambiguous statement from the Bad Robot head honcho, Abrams and Smith are said to be friends, and the Clerks and Dogma filmmaker has spent the last 25 years referencing Star Wars in his work, so a Kevin Smith cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t exactly outside the realms of possibility.