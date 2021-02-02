Kevin Smith Thinks WandaVision Is Setting Up The Fantastic Four

We’re not even halfway through WandaVision yet, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus exclusive series has already generated more fan theories than the majority of their feature-length blockbusters combined. The mystery may have been peeled back ever so slightly in last week’s episode, but there are still a lot more questions than answers surrounding WestView.

Wanda constructing an elaborate fictional reality to shield herself from all of the trauma she’s suffered throughout her life is pretty heavy subject matter for a superhero show, even one that’s dived headfirst into sitcom laugh tracks and slapstick pratfalls over the last few weeks. Every Friday we see a little bit more of Wanda’s dark side coming out, too, and there’s been no shortage of speculation that she could lose control of her powers in an event that would have catastrophic consequences for the rest of the MCU.

Of course, we know that WandaVision is going to tie directly into the multiversal narratives of both Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well, with Elizabeth Olsen taking second billing behind Benedict Cumberbatch in the latter, although the actress refused to be drawn on the talk that she might be revealed as the villain of the piece. But could it be connected to another upcoming property, too?

Kevin Smith recently offered his thoughts on the episode “We Interrupt This Program,” and the filmmaker thinks that WandaVision may’ve already started the slow rollout towards Jon Watt’s Fantastic Four.

“Five years ago she was used to going to space, apparently, and now five years, like after the Blip, they’re not letting people go. Now, when he said, ‘We’re concentrating now on the quantum and blah blah blah unmanned missions’, that smells like Fantastic Four, doesn’t it? It smells like they had shut down like manned missions and now they’re out of it, feels like somewhere in there the Fantastic Four lies.”

It would certainly make sense from a plot perspective if the Fantastic Four were retconned as S.W.O.R.D. personnel and when Thanos snapped his fingers they vanished, only to reappear five years later and find themselves exposed to serious cosmic radiation. However, WandaVision has enough story of its own to tell, and hinting towards a reboot that’s not expected for at least a couple of years yet might end up detracting from the narrative in the long run.