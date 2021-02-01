Watch: WandaVision Mid-Season Trailer Teases The Madness To Come

With the fourth episode landing on Disney Plus last Friday, we’re now officially halfway through the eight-outing run of Marvel’s WandaVision, the very first Marvel Studios TV series. It’s been a blast so far, with every new installment sending the internet into meltdown, and this midseason trailer promises that there’s a whole lot more intrigue, drama, action and general sitcom madness to come.

As revealed in last week’s installment, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) are trying to crack the mystery of exactly what’s going on in the town of Westview, which is protected by a powerful energy field. Meanwhile, inside, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are living out their ever-evolving suburban existence, but the cracks are beginning to show in this fake reality.

There are a few significant clips featured in this promo. One is Vision finally starting to become aware of his surroundings, with the synthezoid shown at the edge of the energy field. Another is the shot of the once-happy couple about to engage in a superpowered fight in their living room, both hovering off the ground. Thirdly, we get a glimpse of the contemporary Modern Family-style episode, which sees Wanda talking to the camera. “It’s probably just a case of the Mondays,” she says about the strange things going on. We hear you, Wanda.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There are likewise various clips of Agnes (Katherine Hahn) entering the Vision residence through the years, which could indicate that we’re supposed to be keeping an eye on her. Not that we weren’t already, mind you, as fans have long suspected that Agnes is the key to the whole situation. She’s got to be Agatha Harkness, but could she also be in league with Mephisto?

Perhaps, and there are just four more episodes to go until all of WandaVision‘s secrets are revealed.