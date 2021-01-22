MCU Fans Are Getting Emotional Over Dead Character Reference In WandaVision

WandaVision episode 3 arrived on Disney Plus today, and it only deepened the mystery of what exactly is going on in Scarlet Witch and Vision’s lives. MCU fans weren’t just confused throughout the installment, though, as one name-drop of a long-lost Marvel character got them highly emotional.

As Westview moved forward into the 1970s, Wanda Maximoff gave birth to twin baby boys – Billy and Tommy AKA future Young Avengers Wiccan and Speed. While watching over them with her friend Geraldine after the birth, Wanda softly mentions that she is herself a twin and she has a brother, Pietro.

This is an extremely rare reference to Pietro Maximoff AKA Quicksilver in the MCU, since his death way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which also marked the first appearances of both Wanda and Vision. Though her brother’s demise was a major loss for her in that film, Wanda’s grief over Pietro has fallen by the wayside in recent times, so fans were caught off guard by the name-check and here are just some of the reactions going around on social media.

#WandaVision SPOILERS –

–

–

–

–

–

–

– Wanda bringing up Pietro and singing the twins a Sokovian lullaby… I wasn’t ready. pic.twitter.com/LzxiWMwpcr — alias – WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) January 22, 2021

#wandavision spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

the softness of her voice when she talks about pietro i’m bawling pic.twitter.com/aLvrYLb3dB — elizamilf milfsen (@wandamilf) January 22, 2021

#WandaVision Spoilers .

.

. Wanda: I’m a twin me, who hasn’t even thought about pietro since age of ultron: pic.twitter.com/Oxuiee2CMc — gaby ☃️ (@memorywitches) January 22, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen recently teased that Wanda’s original Sokovian accent hadn’t been erased and now we know what she meant.

// wandavision spoilers

–

–

–

wanda’s accent came back when she said pietro’ name pic.twitter.com/395GigeDuh — noe watched wv (@wcnderparker) January 22, 2021

❗️ WandaVision spoilers❗️#WVspoilers #WandaVision

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

"I'm a twin, I had a brother, his name was Pietro"

SHE STILL THINKS ABOUT HIM AND HER TWINS REMINDED HER OF PIETRO THAT'S SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/2AmmzPpUeb — jovision (@olsenfilms) January 22, 2021

This episode was a lot to handle.

#WandaVision Spoilers !!

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

She said Pietro with her accent and sang in Sokovian for the twins omg 😭 ALSO THE FACT THAT THE PEOPLE ARE AWARE THEY CANT LEAVE !? & WHEN SHE BLINKED VISION BACK A FEW SECONDS I THOUGHT SOMETHING WAS WRONG WITH MY INTERNET 💀 pic.twitter.com/9KBQGHk8Q8 — Carmen 🌿 (@carmennmarvel) January 22, 2021

CHILLS.

cw // #WandaVision ￼ spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

when wanda said pietro’s name and she started singing in sokovian and then she shed a tear I HAVE CHILLS ALL OVER pic.twitter.com/4FmN8VuSuH — ken ✨ WV SPOILERS (@wandaslizzie) January 22, 2021

Why do we have to wait a whole week until episode 4?!

#WandaVision episode 3 is definitely the best episode so far. The twin part 😭😭😭 Can't believe this is the first time we even hear of Pietro since Age of Ultron. AH NEED EPISODE 4 NOW pic.twitter.com/rKKMz8vGLO — Mastermind 🤖 (@ihavenonamekg) January 22, 2021

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it wasn’t just Quicksilver who was referenced in this scene, either. After Wanda mentions her brother, Geraldine (who we know is really the grown-up Monica Rambeau) asks her: “He was killed by Ultron, wasn’t he?” This begins to disturb Wanda’s peaceful existence so she kicks Geraldine/Monica out of Westview, which we see is secured with high-tech fences. Is this augmented reality something being done to Wanda, or something she’s doing to herself after all the pain she’s suffered?

While we wait for WandaVision to continue next week on Disney Plus, feel free to share any theories you might have about the show in the comments section below.