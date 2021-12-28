Kevin Smith wants Christian Bale to get a ‘No Way Home’ moment in ‘The Flash’

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been playing in international theaters for two weeks, and on domestic screens for eleven days, so we’re going to take it in good faith that you’ve seen the movie and know exactly what goes down.

Multiversal comic book blockbusters are apparently in vogue, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arriving in May, before The Flash cements its escape from development hell in November. As the last reality-bending epic out of the gate, the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut will arguably come burdened with the highest expectations.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be back as Batman, while Man of Steel stars Michael Shannon and Antje Traue were recently confirmed for the cast. Throw in Sasha Calle’s debuting Supergirl and rumors of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and there are plenty of different timelines from which to draw inspiration.

Speaking on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith has pushed for the inclusion of Christian Bale, to give Christopher Nolan’s Caped Crusader a No Way Home moment to call his own.

“If they want to do a No Way Home, though, they better bring in Christian Bale as well, though. If I’m them, I’m backing a money truck up to Christian Bale’s just begging to get him for two minutes so we can have our own No Way Home.”

Given that Bale has never made a single cameo appearance in anything throughout a career that dates back roughly 35 years, we’d be very surprised if it happened. If it did, though, you can bet the roof would blow off any multiplex where The Flash was screening.