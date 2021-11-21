Kevin Smith weighs in on the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

As you’ll no doubt be aware, the internet can’t stop talking about the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that landed earlier this week, which gave us our best look yet at next month’s web-slinging blockbuster, even if Marvel Studios and Sony are keeping quiet on how many Spideys we can expect to drop by.

Andrew Garfield keeps telling us that he’s not in the movie, but nobody believes him, and that number includes Kevin Smith. The actor, director, writer, author, producer and podcaster discussed the latest No Way Home promo on the latest edition of Fatman Beyond, where he voiced his disappointment that the footage didn’t end on the money shot of Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland swinging into action together.

“That trailer is only disappointing in that they didn’t show us a Menage a trois of Spider-Men. Which if I was a betting man, I would have bet the house on the idea that they would give it to us in the final trailer. I’m no marketing genius, so what do I know? I really love what that whole team have done with the character.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Many folks are of the opinion that there’s no need for the studios involved in No Way Home to keep the worst-kept secret in Hollywood under wraps any longer, while on the other side of the coin, it’s given rise to some nervousness that maybe Garfield and Holland have been telling the truth the whole time, and there’s but a solitary friendly neighborhood superhero in the film.

Whatever the case, there’s less than four weeks to go until we find out for sure, with Spider-Man: No Way Home comfortably on course to decimate all existing box office records set during the pandemic era.