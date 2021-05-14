Killer Klowns From Outer Space Director Has Plans For A New Trilogy

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a bona fide VHS classic, telling the ludicrous yet unnerving tale of evil aliens who look like circus clowns that intend to farm humans for food. It was a smash on rental and has gone on to become a low-key horror classic. There’ve been rumblings of sequels for decades as well, with a TV show close to getting greenlit at Syfy and rumors that Netflix might be interested.

Sadly, neither of those panned out in the end. And that’s certainly a shame, because if a continuation did happen, director Stephen Chiodo has a ton of ideas for how to progress the story. Speaking in a recent interview, Chiodo teased a trilogy/TV series he’s planned out, revealing that it’d show the aftermath of the invasion seen in the first movie.

As he explained it:

“We have this whole long trilogy – something we call a trilogy in four parts because we include the original – a TV series for cable [or] streaming. And it follows the adventures of all the characters as they go through their lives, crushed after the first invasion. It would make a great mini-series. So we’re constantly selling that for people who are interested.”

During the interview, Chiodo also revealed why the Syfy deal fell through, citing the tiny budget they offered as the reason and saying:

“MGM controls the rights… and they went to SYFY. They did Critters, and you saw what that turned out to be like. But they wanted to do Klowns for like two million [dollars]. And we don’t want to do that… we did it for two million back in the ’80s. So we didn’t want to do it. And even MGM didn’t want to do it… they said it was a more valuable property than just signing off for that little money.”

Chiodo has repeatedly said that resurrecting Killer Klowns is a priority of his and that fans can help by being as vocal as possible about their desire to see more of this bonkers franchise. Unfortunately, however, right now a return anytime soon is looking rather unlikely, though the fact that people are still talking about the 1988 original has to be a good sign, right? I mean, in the wake of It and various other sinister clown horror titles, surely there’s space for Killer Klowns From Outer Space to make a comeback.

Tell us, though, do you have any interest in seeing a sequel?