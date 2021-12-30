Kim Kardashian finally deletes those ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers

It’s safe to say that the Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler cat has long since left the bag. In the two weeks since the film’s release, social media has been flooded with images of you-know-who teaming up with Tom Holland, meaning that most social media users will likely know at least one of the movie’s big secrets.

However, with Omicron still causing people to avoid theaters in favor of waiting for the home release, spoiler warnings still matter. That’s been proven by Kim Kardashian posting an Instagram story to her 274 million followers featuring the film’s three heroes.

The reaction from those who haven’t seen the movie was anger, heartbreak, and sadness. On Twitter, she was accused of “needlessly privileged narcissism”, with the consensus that it’s still too soon to be openly talking about the plot.

Now, in a classic case of bolting the door after the horse has bolted, Kardashian has finally deleted the offending post.

While an annoyance, Kardashian’s behavior pales in comparison to what Lesean McCoy did during the week of Avengers: Endgame‘s release. McCoy effectively live-tweeted his viewing of the movie on opening night, ending with a tweet to his millions of followers that “they killed Iron Man” long before most people had seen it – a post McCoy later called the “worst decision of his life”.

So, if you’ve got an enormous social media following, maybe think twice before spoiling the next big blockbuster.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.