Kingdom Director Shinsuke Satō Set To Direct Live-Action My Hero Academia Movie

Plus Ultra! It’s no secret that My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga properties in the entire world with over 50 million copies of the books in circulation currently. It’s also well known that the anime is incredibly popular as are its movie adaptations. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising earned over $50 million worldwide.. The recently released My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is likely to do incredibly as well.

With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that a live-action movie is in the works and a legendary Japanese director has been tapped to bring it to life. Shinsuke Satō, known for his work on the live-action adaptation of Bleach and Death Note Light Up The NEW World, has officially signed on to direct the film. He is also the mind behind the hit Netflix series Alice in Borderland as well as the director for the critically acclaimed Sony film Kingdom.

The film will be put out by Legendary Entertainment and is being overseen by Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter who work there. For fans worried about the movie being authentic to the series, My Hero Academia editor Ryōsuke Yoritomi will also be overseeing the project.

There is no news yet on when this My Hero Academia movie will premiere, but the movie has been set to be distributed in Japan by TOHO.