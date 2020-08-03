Matthew Vaughn Says The King’s Man Will Plant Seeds For Kingsman 3

The Kingsman franchise returns for its third instalment later this year, but it’s not Kingsman 3. The King’s Man is a prequel that will reveal the origins of the Kingsman secret service during the First World War. The film will stand apart from the modern-day movies focusing on Colin Firth’s Harry Hart and Taron Egerton’s Eggsy, then, but director Matthew Vaughn is now teasing that there will be “seeds” planted for the upcoming threequel.

While speaking to Empire Online, Vaughn revealed this interesting tidbit, as well as hinting that the conclusion of Eggsy’s adventures will contrast with the previous films, saying:

“We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this… And it’s going to be very different.”

It’s previously been reported that the British filmmaker would be stepping aside for K3 and letting a new director helm the movie. However, Vaughn explained to Empire that he’s actually in two minds about it and hasn’t made a final decision yet on whether he wants to direct it himself or not.

“I actually don’t know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it.”

Empire also shared two new images from The King’s Man, featuring three of the top operatives working for the organization in its early days: Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford, Djimon Hounsou as Shola and Gemma Arterton as Polly. And you can check them out down below:

Of course, we know that Harris Dickinson will be the Eggsy figure of the film, the newcomer welcomed into the spy life by his gentlemanly mentor (the Duke of Oxford), while the cast of A-List talent also includes Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Daniel Bruhl and Stanley Tucci.

The King’s Man has been pushed back a few times already, but it’s currently due to hit theaters on September 18th in the US, and two days earlier in the UK.