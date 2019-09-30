The King’s Man Trailer Promises A Thrilling Kingsman Prequel

The Kingsman franchise will soon expand beyond the adventures of Eggsy and Harry Hart, as The King’s Man looks to offer something quite different from what we’ve seen before in the beloved spy franchise. As you surely know by now, it’s a prequel movie that will reveal the origins of the secret intelligence organization and is set during WWI.

A few months ago, we got our first look at the pic via a trailer which was received pretty well by the fanbase and now, we’ve got yet another glimpse at the high-octane action thriller, which teases what seems to be a wild mash-up of period war movie and spy flick with director Matthew Vaughn’s signature kinetic and flashy style popping up all over the footage seen in the preview. In other words, it looks pretty fantastic and at the moment, we’ve certainly got high hopes for the pic.

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the phenomenal cast that’s involved here, as it includes Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance and Liam Neeson. Plus, a selection of international talent as well, like MCU stars Daniel Bruhl and Djimon Hounsou. Harry Dickson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, meanwhile, will play two of the first Kingsman agents.

Despite all that, The King’s Man will still be a bit of a departure for the franchise and Vaughn has already admitted that while stylistically it might be similar to what came before, this is definitely going to be a very different kind of Kingsman movie. As such, it’ll be interesting to see how it does at the box office.

The brand name, along with that stunning cast, should be enough to pull most people in, but without that central Eggsy/Harry relationship driving the film, it remains to be seen if The King’s Man will hit the same heights as it predecessors.