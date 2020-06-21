Watch: New King’s Man Trailer Teases A Thrilling Kingsman Prequel

It’s been a few years since we had a new Kingsman movie, but this fall the gentleman spies are back – and back in time – in The King’s Man, a prequel to the first two films that explores the origins of the British secret agency in World War One. And to whet our appetites ahead of release, a new trailer’s just debuted which promises that it’s going to be an unusually irreverent and fun war movie.

Harry Dickinson stars as plucky soldier Conrad, who’s taken under the wing of Ralph Fiennes’ Duke of Oxford and welcomed into the burgeoning Kingsman organization. Their nemesis is Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), who’s whipping up hostilities between the nations of the world for his own ends.

Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Stanley Tucci and Daniel Bruhl also feature and Matthew Vaughn is back to co-write and direct, so hopefully he’ll bring his usual wit and verve to the proceedings. The trailers so far have definitely promised that it’ll deliver everything you’d want from a Kingsman movie, just in a period setting, and as of right now, we’re feeling pretty optimistic about it.

Of course, The King’s Man has taken a long time in getting here. Originally, it was set to land in September last year, hence why we got the first trailer all the way back in July. However, as a consequence of Disney acquiring Fox, it suffered from some reshuffling in the schedule, initially being pushed back to this past February and then again to this September. It remains to be seen whether the delay, plus everything else that’s going on in the world, will prove to be a boost or a setback, but the previous two efforts have been box office successes, both earning over $400 million globally.

Remember, Kingsman 3 – the concluding chapter in the Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Galahad (Colin Firth) trilogy – is coming, too, but first we have The King’s Man to enjoy when it blasts into theaters this September 18th.