Kit Harington says he’s waiting on a call for his next MCU appearance

Plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are starting to get a little anxious that we haven’t heard any word on an Eternals sequel, with the millennia-spanning epic now streaming on Disney Plus and continuing to find itself adored by fans who vehemently disagree with the critical consensus.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a follow up officially confirmed over two months ago, but as of yet Chloé Zhao’s intergalactic extravaganza has been covered by a blanket of silence. At the very least, we can expect at least a handful of the main characters to show up somewhere across the vast franchise, with Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman right at the top of the list.

The second post-credits scene of Eternals featured the offscreen debut of Mahershala Ali’s Blade, so a lot of people are understandably expecting the future Black Knight and his Ebony Blade to play a significant role in the Daywalker’s impending reboot. However, Harington claimed he didn’t know anything during a recent appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

“No, not that I know of. It sounds like a very political answer. It’s exciting for me. The last film, as anyone who all have seen, it kind of sets an idea up that I might go further, so I’m hoping. But I think whenever you’re answering questions about these things, people point at you and say ‘liar’ as if you know more than other people, I have no idea. I genuinely don’t. I’m waiting for a call on it at some point.”

Stylized Eternals Poster Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Of course, anybody associated with Marvel has absolutely no issue lying through their teeth when asked about their short and long-term futures, so there’s every chance Harington knows exactly what’s in store.