Marvel Producer Teases How Black Knight And Blade Are Connected

The first post-credits scene from Eternals had been spoiled so far ahead of time and generated so much publicity as a result, that the second stinger was allowed to fly under the radar almost completely undetected, which in turn made it even more of a surprise.

Having barely even featured in the movie at all bar a handful of expository scenes, it becomes clear within the space of a couple of minutes that Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman has a massive future as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He may not have known at the time he was filming, but the future Black Knight inheriting the Ebony Blade featured the offscreen franchise debut of Mahershala Ali’s Blade.

During a recent chat with the Phase Zero podcast, longtime Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore hinted that the Ebony Blade and the Daywalker could be connected in a much closer fashion than audiences or even comic book aficionados may be expecting.

“The Ebony Blade, the characteristics of the Ebony Blade are not dissimilar to some degree of vampirism, and we think that’s an interesting kind of thing to play with. So we kind of knew that was on the table.”

Marvel may as well come out and announce Harington for the Blade reboot right now after such blatant teasing, because it’s looking increasingly likely that Whitman will cement his evolution and ultimate transformation into Black Knight as part of Bassam Tariq’s vampiric superhero blockbuster.