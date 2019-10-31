Knights Of The Old Republic Trilogy Will Be Female-Fronted

It’s been a rocky week for the Star Wars saga. Just as the hype for The Rise of Skywalker is reaching fever pitch, the future of the franchise hit a bump in the road as Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are no longer moving forward with their movie trilogy. What’s more, Rian Johnson’s own series may not be happening, either. The good news, though, is that there’s still the Knights of the Old Republic trilogy in the works.

A series of movies based on the hit video games were officially announced to be in development back in May, with Lucasfilm hiring Laeta Kalogridis to pen the screenplay for the first film. And while details on the project remain hard to come by, We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the leads in Ghostbusters 3 would be young teens, and that Marvel was developing a She-Hulk show, both of which turned out to be true – that the studio plans for the KOTOR movies to be very female-led productions. Specifically, we’re hearing the trilogy will have a female lead role and Kalogridis’ script will be brought to life by a female director. At least, for the first entry.

Obviously, it’s hard to say just yet what cast and crew changes could take place in subsequent installments, but the first film is definitely looking to be female-fronted and whoever ends up behind the camera will be the first woman to direct a Star Wars movie. Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard both helmed episodes of Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, but all 11 SW theatrical releases to date have been directed by men.

We reported back in September that Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is one name being considered to helm the first KOTOR movie and Jenkins has already said that she’d be open to joining the franchise if a project caught her eye, so it doesn’t sound out of the question that this could happen. As for who the lead actress could be, Brie Larson is apparently in the running to join Star Wars, though she’ll likely show up in Kevin Feige’s project instead.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see headline the Knights of the Old Republic trilogy? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know.