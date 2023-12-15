Home Movies

Kobe Reverse Grinch release date and price confirmed

Lookout, all you Whos in Whoville, these kicks are going fast!

Nike's Reverse Grinch sneakers
Tis the season for Nike‘s annual collabs, and the company is killing it this year.

It’ll take some convincing to stop me from buying up every pair of Powerpuff Girls-themed Nikes, and now I have the new Kobe Bryant “reverse Grinch” sneakers to contend with. They come from the famous basketball star’s sought-after line of signature sneakers, and harken in the holiday season in thematic style.

The sneakers are bold, colorful, perfect for the holiday season, and they’re available to purchase. Getting a pair will quickly become a tall order, though, based on how mega popular the sneakers are, so get in quick if you’re hoping for a pair.

When do Nike’s Kobe 6 Protro ‘Reverse Grinch’ sneakers release?

Nike's Reverse Grinch sneakers
Nike’s Christmas-themed — or, more accurately, Grinch-themed — sneakers were briefly purchasable, by a select number of consumers, during an early-December shock-drop. Only a few buyers got in on the limited-release drop, however, leaving everyone else to eagerly await the shoe’s official release.

The Kobe 6 Proto “Reverse Grinch” sneakers go on sale on Dec. 15 at 10:00am EST. Interest in the bright red and green sneakers is high, so they’re guaranteed to go fast, but interested buyers have a few avenues to ownership. The shoes will be available, in a limited capacity, in a few in-person stores — including Foot Locker — or they can be purchased online via Nike’s SNKRS website or app.

How much do they cost?

Buying up a pair of Nike’s limited-edition Kobe Bryant sneakers won’t be cheap, but — for those lucky few who get in on retail price — they also won’t break the bank. The shoes are currently selling for $190 in adult sizes, and $125 in kid sizes, making them a perfect (but pricey) gift for the holidays.

