Watch: Kong Talks In New Godzilla Vs. Kong TV Spot

Godzilla vs Kong is out next month and after that killer reveal trailer expectations are sky-high. We live in stressful and precarious times and face an uncertain future, but seeing a giant gorilla smack a radioactive dinosaur in the kisser provides precisely the escapism people are craving. For the last month, the hype machines have been burning as fans pick over the footage: spotting that Kong appears to be using an axe made out of one of Godzilla’s dorsal plates and hints that the film will also debut the MonsterVerse MechaGodzilla.

But there’s one new development that’s just been revealed that might show us another side of Kong. In a TV spot we see a Skull Island girl offering Kong a hand-made doll fashioned after him. The ape looks down at her and signs “home”. We then cut to some of the human characters looking out of a window and saying “did he just talk?”

What’s interesting is judging by the lighting and weather these two scenes come at different points in the movie. This may mean that early on the movie will establish that Kong can communicate and it’ll be expanded upon as he heads to the mainland for his titanic battle with Godzilla. But what is Kong be trying to tell us? That he’s building weapons already makes him substantially smarter than your average gorilla, so the movie could see Kong turn into more of a character than just a destructive monster.

With a flurry of further TV spots and a bunch of merchandise becoming available it’s likely we’ll have a much better idea of how the cinematic bout of the century is going to go down soon. I’m counting the days, as this looks like the exact kind of dumb fun action movie we need. Bring on the massive talking gorilla!

Godzilla vs Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31.