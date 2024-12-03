Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
aaron taylor-johnson kraven the hunter
Photo via Sony Pictures
Category:
Movies
News

‘Kraven the Hunter’ isn’t even here yet and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is already itching for spider season

Every Sony character wants a piece of Spider-Man, but is Kraven the first character to get a legit shot?
Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Dec 2, 2024 08:34 pm

You might have forgotten, but there’s a new Marvel film set in Sony’s universe headed to theaters before 2024 is over, and that’s Kraven the Hunter. With the titular character being an iconic Spider-Man rogue, it’s only natural that the conversation has turned to the web-slinger before the film has even arrived.

Recommended Videos

Kraven the Hunter is one of the most unique villains Spider-Man has faced, boasting enhanced attributes like speed, strength, and sense that allow him to stalk and take out his prey, including Peter Parker. In the upcoming film, the character will be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in his second Marvel role to date following his brief stint in Avengers: Age of Ultron as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver. Taylor-Johnson also played the title character in both Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2, technically making Kraven his fourth superhero outing and his first real turn as a supervillain.

When speaking to Screen Rant, Johnson mused about the possibility of Kraven going toe-to-toe with Spider-Man on screen, and while there was no concrete answer as to whether or not this would happen in the near future, the star didn’t waste any time expressing his desire for it to reach fruition.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter
Photo via Sony Pictures

“I mean, it’s very much the question to everyone else really, right? Because I think what we’ve done, what we’ve set up in this story is a really rich character that definitely has the legs to go on and do more damage. I think he should go toe-to-toe with some superheroes that we know. One of my favorite stories is Kraven’s Last Hunt. It was one of the source materials I used to go back from. 

He’s got some dark demons there and we are basically showing the birth of that and how he becomes a villain that we then come to know. So really come see this movie, man. Come see this movie. I promise you it won’t disappoint. It’s got all the beats that you want and more. I think it could be an audience’s sort of villain favorite, definitely go toe-to-toe with some other people down the line, man.”

As you might expect, there are no set plans for a Spidey/Kraven face-off anytime soon, and the likelihood of it happening at all will rely on how fans receive the upcoming film. Of course, we expect to see Venom face Spider-Man on screen long before a new character like Kraven does, but who knows ⏤ perhaps the new movie will blow the lid off of Sony’s expectations and convince the studio to pivot all other plans. If it’s better than Madame Web and Morbius (not that it’s hard to be), then the chances of us seeing Taylor-Johnson in the role again significantly increase.

Taylor-Johnson is not the only familiar face we’ll be seeing in Kraven. The film also stars Oscar winner Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as Calypso, and Wolf Man’s Christopher Abbott as The Foreigner. Early reactions have been largely positive thus far, but Sony has become known for throwing us unwanted curveballs. If you’re eager to see whether or not the studio succeeds with its latest endeavor, Kraven the Hunter releases in theaters on Dec. 13, and if you can’t wait until then, you can watch the first eight minutes of the movie online for free now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Assigning Editor for We Got This Covered, avid moviegoer and Marvel enjoyer.