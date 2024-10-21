‘I know I’m shocked too’: I don’t know how to tell you this, but ‘Kraven the Hunter’ just got the last reaction anyone was expecting at New York Comic-Con

After the last couple of years the Sony Spider-Man Universe has had I think it’s fair to say nobody is expecting much from the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie but perhaps we’re being too harsh on the upcoming film – is it possible that it just might be good?

Everything we’ve seen thus far has failed to impress, but the film’s opening scene was recently showcased to attendees at the New York Comic-Con and reactions have been surprising to say the least. Fans were treated to a whole eight minutes of gory, violent footage, (the film is R-rated in case you were unaware) and it seems like most who were there to witness it seemed to really like what they saw. The general opinion shared by those in attendance is that this film might not be a rancid pile of nonsense like Madame Web, or Morbius, or Let There Be Carnage, (honestly pretty much every SSU film is trash).

It's completely understandable if you disagree but I genuinely believe that KRAVEN THE HUNTER will deliver not only a fun time but a solid movie. pic.twitter.com/ZLEZLMHA00 — TomMCJL 🕸️🎃 (@TomMCJL) October 19, 2024

It’s drawn comparisons to John Wick which is high praise, I’ll believe it when I see it.

https://twitter.com/politicalhyjinx/status/1847417410476986878

Others were more tempered with their reactions, predicting it would be a “decent movie based on the intro.” That’s not exactly the highest of praise, but honestly? A decent movie would shine like gold compared to everything else Sony has put out thus far.

https://twitter.com/watchwithneebz/status/1847416784699228640

Regardless, this is certainly promising news. I’m pretty sure most of the world had already written the SSU off at this point, perhaps it has finally found its flow, it only took 5 years!

Let’s hold our horses for a second

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves here, don’t get me wrong, it’s not like I want this movie to suck, but we shouldn’t be celebrating this as a win just yet. Let’s remember that this is only the opening eight minutes and of course Sony is going to showcase something that makes the film look enticing. I remember being excited for Morbius back in 2022 based on the clips I saw – look how that turned out.

Has Sony changed?

I suppose the biggest question is has the SSU learned from its mistakes? So far I would say no, but then again, Kraven the Hunter has already set itself apart from its predecessors by being the first R-rated movie in Sony’s universe. Perhaps people just got a little excited over all the violence and mayhem that they didn’t notice the film was just as trash as the rest, like a cheap paint job on a broken car, it won’t hide the flaws forever.

Or maybe I’m just being pessimistic and this movie has taken the criticisms levied at the others and made something new and exciting. The footage isn’t available online yet so it’s difficult to come to a solid conclusion, but part of me is worried we’re just going to get another Morbius, this time with blood, guts, and swearing.

