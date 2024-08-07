‘This is the one they finally decide to make rated R?’: The next Marvel movie to be R-rated has been revealed, and the fans are getting savage

Deadpool & Wolverine has only gone and done it. Just when Marvel needed a mega $1 billion dollar hit, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have come along to provide one, as the thrill-seeking threequel’s box office performance is so robust that it looks like it’s going to cross the coveted 10-figure mark by next weekend.

In other words, Marvel Studios is definitely going to feel emboldened to release some more R-rated movies under its formerly family-friendly brand. Before we find out whether there will be ultra-violence and f-bombs thrown into the Young Avengers film, however, it seems Sony is looking to quickly cash in on the Deadpool craze by slapping its own next superhero outing with a suddenly in-vogue mature rating.

You may well have forgotten this one was on its way at all, but Kraven the Hunter is coming this Dec. 13, the latest in the studio’s string of infamous Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spinoffs. This time around, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the talented star attached to play a supervillain circle forced through a superhero square hole — the big game hunter from the comics has been reimagined as an animal-loving conservationist.

Not that he’s going to be dancing and singing with woodland animals like a Disney princess, though. With whispers of a new trailer being on the way, Sony has officially given the film an R-rating for “strong bloody violence and language.”

After denying the Venom movies a valid R-rating for years, unsurprisingly fans are getting pretty… savage over the fact that Sony is now handing all the blood and gore to Kraven of all films.

KRAVEN IS THE ONE THEY FINALLY DECIDE TO MAKE RATED R??? pic.twitter.com/TTDQTGrrVC — Matthew Dawson 🔱 (@hopper2400) August 7, 2024

Not even an R-rating can beat the garbage allegations.

The best way to take down a macho-Marvel movie looking to impress you with its bloody violence and antler-throne? Cutesy condescension.

Aw that's cute, they're still doing that? — Jack! (@ALottaMulatto) August 7, 2024

R-rated? More like F for failure, amiright!

Its gonna be rated F for failure pretty soon.



I wish I had the same blind stupid confidence in myself that Sony does into releasing shitty Spider-man-less Spider-adjacent movies. — Rusticus Beardicus (@Rusticus_B) August 7, 2024

To be entirely fair to Kraven, this one has long been rumored to be rated R, so it’s not like this is something Sony pulled out of nowhere in the wake of Deadpool — although the studio may well have been waiting to see how Marvel’s experiment did first before making it official. In any case, believe it or not, there actually some people out there willing to give this a chance. If only for potential future James Bond, Taylor-Johnson.

I like the character. I like the actor. I like that it’s rated R. I’ll remain hopeful until I’m not. — Knightley (@GazeGood) August 7, 2024

Who knows, maybe Kraven will indeed surprise us this December… Or maybe it will be the second slice of stale Sony bread in the Madame Web-Deadpool 3-Kraven sandwich that is the Marvel movie line-up of 2024.

