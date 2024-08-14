‘It’s been long enough’: Sony’s latest Spider-Man blunder blows up in its face as Andrew Garfield horns in on ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Coming hot on the heels of Deadpool & Wolverine, a new trailer has emerged for the next R-rated Marvel movie — but something tells me lightning is not about to strike twice. While every piece of the Deadpool 3 promotional puzzle delighted netizens, Kraven the Hunter‘s attempts to hunt down hype have been so feeble that they might as well have hired Elmer Fudd.

Recommended Videos

On the plus side, Sony’s latest entry in its continually confounding Spider-Man-less Spider-Man villain universe doesn’t look as off-the-wall woeful as Madame Web, with an appealingly darker, more somber tone, but it still has that “sub-MCU Marvel movie made in the 2000s” vibe to it. And that is nowhere more apparent than in our first glimpse at the film’s villain — Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Sergei Kravinoff will be facing off against none other than fellow iconic comic book foe, the Rhino.

Unfortunately, this initial glimpse at the rock-hard rascal is not winning many fans over. In the comics, Rhino is a criminal encased in a thick skin-suit, but Kraven‘s incarnation of the character appears to be either some kind of animal-human hybrid or the Thing from Fant4stic with a couple of horns glued to his head.

Not since Ivan Oozapocalypse has a superhero movie villain looked so Power Rangers.

New Rhino is so ugly Sony may need to Sonic the Hedgehog this situation.

That's so ugly 🤣

They need to fix it! pic.twitter.com/yAQ9yzC6uZ — Aoefan (@AoefanRifqi) August 14, 2024

We never thought we’d see the day, but somehow Kraven‘s Rhino is so bad it’s making people nostalgic for Paul Giamatti’s version from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. I’m old enough to remember when folks hated this mecha-Rhino look with a passion back in 2014.

Make it make sense.

When the rhino from the amazing Spider-Man 2 looks better cgi wise then the comic accurate version and the movie came out a decade ago 😬#KravenTheHunter pic.twitter.com/hr8VutugKe — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 THE BOYS S4 ERA🤜🏽💥 (@giselleb1234) August 14, 2024

OK, first Madame Web, and now this? Are we sure Sony isn’t pulling a Producers on us here and is deliberately manufacturing these films to fail?

I swear these guys are just looking to fail on purpose. Why is it so hard to follow the comic books? — LUPASAN (@LUPASAN2) August 14, 2024

Although the only way is up for Sony after Madame Web, somehow I don’t think Deadpool & Wolverine needs to be worried about Kraven the Hunter coming for its crown come its release this Dec. 13. Not unless Sony can swap the Power Rangers Rhino out with The Amazing Spider-Man version at the last minute. And maybe throw Andrew Garfield in there too, just for giggles.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy