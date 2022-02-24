‘Kraven the Hunter’ zeroing in on another major cast member

Sony’s Kraven the Hunter releases in less than a year, with the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe penciled in for a January 13, 2023 debut, so we can expect the flurry of recent casting news to continue.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was confirmed to be headlining the project back in May of last year, but no new additions were made to the ensemble until earlier this month, when Academy Award winner Russell Crowe signed on for a mysterious role.

After rumors began making the rounds that X-Men alumni and recent Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee had turned down the part, The White Lotus‘ Fred Hechinger was revealed to be blending into the background as Chameleon, often depicted in the comic books as Sergei Kravinoff’s half-brother.

The Illuminerdi brings yet another slice of proposed scuttlebutt, with the outlet reporting that Zola‘s Taylour Paige is being eyed for Calypso. The voodoo priestess is a regular ally, enemy, and occasional love interest of Kraven, so on paper she would read as an obvious candidate to operate as the erstwhile female lead.

Whether or not Paige ends up being confirmed as Calypso remains up for debate, but with the start of production on Kraven the Hunter edging closer and closer, it shouldn’t be too long until we find out the identity of the person poised to bring the magically-enhanced shaman to life.