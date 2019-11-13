Kristen Stewart Can’t Wait To Hear Robert Pattinson’s Batman Voice

Kristen Stewart can’t wait to see her former Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman reboot – specifically, she’s eager to hear his Batman voice. The actress is currently promoting her own movie reboot of a classic franchise – Charlie’s Angels – and was asked who her favorite version of the Caped Crusader is. Stewart noted that she has “all the faith” in what Pattinson will do with the part, as well as his Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz.

“Literally, she already is Catwoman. I cannot wait to see that. I’ve known those guys for a long time, obviously. But other than that, for me, Michael Keaton is definitely the one.”

For Stewart, like many fans, it all rests on how Pattinson sounds when he’s under the cape and cowl. Some Batmen growl, others whisper or, if you’re Ben Affleck, modulate their voice electronically. But we’ll see how Pattinson tackles Bruce Wayne’s voice when he says that immortal introductory line.

“I can’t wait to hear Rob be like, ‘I’m Batman,’” said Stewart.

Robert Pattinson As The Batman Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Pattinson has previously teased that he might base his Batman voice on Willem Dafoe’s accent in The Lighthouse – though, knowing the actor’s tongue-in-cheek sense of humor, he may have been joking. He did, however, offer an impression of the character way back on one of the Twilight commentary tracks.

Stewart, for her part, has been linked to The Batman, as well. There was a call to bring her on board as Catwoman, though she’s also been said to be in the running for Batgirl. In any case, the actress would presumably want to take on a superhero role at some point, just so she can prove those folks who told her she couldn’t land a Marvel role for being openly gay wrong.