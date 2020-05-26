Labyrinth Sequel Moving Forward With New Director And Writer

More than three decades after the Jim Henson and David Bowie cult classic first hit theaters, Hollywood is ready to head back to the fantastical Labyrinth universe once more.

Of course, there’ve been whispers of a sequel to the 1986 classic for years now, with the intention apparently being to revisit, not reboot, the beloved property. And while it remains to be seen if that’s still the route they’ll head in, we now know that the project is officially moving forward with a new director and writer having signed on this week.

According to Deadline, Doctor Strange and Sinister helmer Scott Derrickson will be stepping behind the camera, while Maggie Levin, who penned Into the Dark, will be on scripting duties. No word on any cast members or plot details just yet, but obviously, this is a pretty exciting step forward for the project and the first serious sign of movement we’ve seen in a while.

First released in cinemas back in ’86, Labyrinth boasted a breakout performance from a young Jennifer Connolly, whose character had to navigate the titular maze in order to save her brother and, ultimately, free him from the clutches of the goblin king. Of course, the late, great David Bowie famously played that role and while it’s been said in the past that his character won’t feature in this follow-up, it’s unclear if that’s still the plan.

In any case, fans of the beloved 80s flick will no doubt be pleased to see that its world will continue to be expanded upon and explored and with a talented duo like Derrickson and Levin at the helm, this continuation of Labyrinth will surely be one to keep an eye on as it develops further.