Latest DC News: Here are the 4 comic books that will influence the DCU, and a canceled series that wasn’t worth a penny

The DCU is already on its way to forming up, and DC Studios’ James Gunn is pointing out what the building blocks will be, while still having to point out just what, exactly, a “Universe” entails. And at the same time, the brand is also cutting off some dead weight that likely sounded better on paper than it did on the small screen.

James Gunn reveals 4 comic titles that will serve as ‘touchstones’ for the DCUs worldbuilding

We're talked a lot about Woman of Tomorrow, but these are more of the comics inspiring #DCStudios and the new #DCU in these early days. That doesn't mean we're adapting all these comics, but that the feel, the look, or the tone of them are touchstones for our team. Check 'em out! pic.twitter.com/34KrVPeEL5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2023

Gun revealed four influential DC comic titles that he claims will be used as guideposts as the DC Cinematic Universe takes shape. Gun has discussed Grant Morrison’s All-Star Superman in the past, and The Authority is less of a reveal than a no-brainer, as it was the inevitable source material for the newly-announced film of the same name. But selecting Grant Morrison’s Batman run seems to indicate that the Scottish writer will leave a large thumbprint on the narrative feel of the new DCU. Lastly, and perhaps most intriguing, is the announcement that Alan Moore’s acclaimed and award-winning run on Swamp Thing will inform the latest movie version of the character.

Gunn helps out DCEU diehards by showing what a ‘universe’ can actually be used for

After a Twitter thread that featured much head-scratching over just how Amanda Waller and Peacemaker will fit into the newly- crafted world of the DCU, one grumbling commenter sounded off with this hot take: “The question you should be asking is how does a show that has a something perverted being said every 5 minutes [alluding to Peacemaker] exist in the same universe with big screen big budget PG-13 CBMs that must cater to a large audience?”

Another commenter quickly responded that “the point of the universe is to include a variety of tones and styles,” a comment to which Gunn responded with a single upward pointing finger emoji indicating “THIS.” Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy, a movie that was tonally very different from the MCU at the time, obviously knows that “universe” doesn’t just mean “everything should look washed out and have a blue filter.”

As it turns out, the butler did not do it. At least not for DC TV fans.

via Warner Bros.

Fans might be lamenting the loss of Henry Cavill, and white-knuckling it over whether Gal Gadot or Ben Affleck will wend their ways back to the DC fold, but few are mourning DC’s latest canceled television program. Pennyworth, the prequel that told the backstory of Batman’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth, has been canceled after running for two ten-episode seasons on Epix and one on HBO Max. The series retweeted the butler’s “origin” as a period spy thriller, but despite occasional appearances by Thomas and Martha Wayne — the Dark Knight’s parents — many failed to realize it was associated with the comic book character at all, leading the producers to tack on the unwieldy subtitle “The Origins of Batman’s Butler” during the final season.