As long as he’s doing his Walter White hairstyle again, isn’t it about time Bryan Cranston calls James Gunn about that CEO position in Metropolis?

It’s been nearly a full decade since AMC’s Breaking Bad left the airwaves but fans are going to get one last taste of Walt and Jesse if they tune into this Sunday’s Super Bowl match between Philadelphia and Kansas City. Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will return to their most celebrated roles in a PopCorners commercial set to air during the big game.

The ad spot “might be the retiring episode of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe.” according to Cranston’s interview with Extra TV. And though we may be sad to see AMC’s big bad go, he’s in the perfect position to break bad in another universe — the DCU. He’s already lost the hair. So why not go whole ham and take up the reins as Superman’s ultimate nemesis, Lex Luthor?

Having Cranston bringing his smoke as Luthor may end up with the greatest version of the character since Gene hackman first played the role in 1978. Of course, some fans want to see him as Commissioner Gordon in The Brave and the Bold but why use the talents of someone who has already portrayed one of TV’s best and most complex baddies to just turn on the Bat Signal?

If anybody can escape hell it’s John Constantine. But is he powerful enough to escape development hell? Even with Keanu Reeves’ help?

Longtime fans of the comic book character John Constantine did a fair amount of wincing win the character finally made it to the big screen in 2005 only to have the Liverpudlian sorcerer replaced with an American. But Keanu Reeves’ performance in the film, as well as the screenplay, written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello has won the movie a cult following over the years with many hoping that the first cinematic version of Constantine might get another shot as DC Elseworlds property.

Even with Keanu Reeves saying that he’s more than willing to return to play the character again the sequel has been bogged down in negotiations since 2005. However, despite a close call, Warner Bros. has told Entertainment Weekly the sequel is not shelved. With both Reeves and the original director Francis Lawrence on board Constantine fans have at least a hope in hell to see the character return.

If you’re looking for a young bespectacled Wizard with an owl for a pet, we have just the franchise for you! No, not that one …

Image via DC

The internet is an absolute cauldron full of Harry Potter hot takes this week in anticipation of the release of the latest Harry Potter-themed video game Hogwarts Legacy. While many are rapt in excitement over the prospect of revisiting their favorite childhood memories of the franchise, many feel that creator JK Rowling’s many and continued expressions of transphobia make the game ethically inaccessible.

Well the DCU may just end up having a nostalgia fix for you with no bad actors involved. The Books of Magic is a comic series started by Neil Gaiman featuring a young boy (who yes, wears thick-framed glasses, and yes, has a pet owl) who has the potential to become the greatest sorcerer in the DC universe. The original miniseries predates the Harry Potter series by seven years (and some claim it was an influence).

Gaiman has hinted that the series could be a part of the new DCU (or an Elseworlds scenario) if CEO James Gunn was given enough urging by the fans (unlike The Sandman Gaiman does not own the rights to the series). The series may be a perfect blend of Potteresque nostalgia and DC fandom as the series and its spin-off include encounters with some of the greatest magic users in DC comics including John Constantine, Zatanna, The Phantom Stranger, and Doctor Fate.