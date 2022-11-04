Neil Gaiman hints we need to ask James Gunn to get a dream movie adaptation made

Neil Gaiman fans are riding a high right now off the back of the long-overdue announcement of The Sandman season 2 happening over at Netflix. With that wish having been granted, adorers of the prolific author and comic book scribe’s works are now pondering whether another dream may someday come true. Namely, whether we could ever get a movie based on one of his most enchanting, and underrated, stories.

Thankfully, Gaiman has supplied us with a handy indication of who we need to pester about making this happen. When a fan asked him if we will ever get an adaptation of The Books of Magic, the Good Omens creator responded that he couldn’t say, as the IP is owned by DC Comics and Warner Bros.

In other words, if we want a BoM film, we need to bug new DC Studios chief — and extremely active Twitter user — James Gunn. Do your thing, internet.

For those not in the know, The Books of Magic is Gaiman’s other fantasy comic series set in the DC universe. Originally a four-issue miniseries published in 1990-1991, the story introduces young boy Timothy Hunter who is destined to become of the world’s greatest sorcerers, leading him to be trained by such magical DC icons as John Constantine, Doctor Fate, and Zatanna.

Given its subject matter and the fact that its protagonist is a brown-haired kid with glasses, Books of Magic is often described as a precursor to Harry Potter, another franchise owned by WB, which is probably why this concept has sat on the back burner for so long. But maybe, just maybe, Gunn and his producing partner Peter Safran might wave their magic wands and greenlit a Books of Magic movie one of these days.