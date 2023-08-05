Latest Disney News: A fiery box office flop turned comeback kid nabs VOD release date as a $1.28 glacier returns to theaters

It’s been quite the week for us Disney die-hards.

From the devastating loss of Paul Reubens to Haunted Mansion’s downward trajectory to Elemental’s Cinderella story to Bob Iger’s plan to save ESPN taking shape — there’s been no shortage of news, that’s for sure. We come to you today with more good news on the Elemental front, some exciting developments for fans of Elsa and Anna, and some not-so-good news about the company being sued… again. Life is about the yin and yang, even at the most magical place on earth.

After sputtering, then tanking, then soaring, Disney’s favorite comeback kid is now headed to at-home audiences

Coming in hot!🔥

Disney and Pixar's #Elemental is coming to Digital August 15 & Blu-ray September 26.



Pre-order on Digital now: https://t.co/oYMecCkJEp pic.twitter.com/QOPGoxDhfu — Pixar (@Pixar) August 4, 2023

It’s been quite the rollercoaster ride for Elemental. After premiering with a worrisome box office prediction, then getting labeled a flop, to then pulling up the plane right as it was about to nosedive, Elemental has now — officially — crossed the threshold and secured Disney some positive revenue.

The movie will become available on digital video-on-demand storefronts on Aug. 15 and later this Fall for physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 26.

Do you want to build a snowman? Because Frozen is returning to a theater near you

Wanna build a snowman with Elsa and Anna on the big screen? ☃️ Frozen is coming back to select US theaters August 4 – 17 in celebration of #Disney100.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/kQoqQmztNR pic.twitter.com/2Ng32xT6X7 — Disney (@Disney) August 4, 2023

In case you missed it, this year is Disney’s 100-year anniversary. In honor of the momentous occasion, the Mouse House is treating us to another go-around of some of our favorite classics at the movie theater. Last month was Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (July 7 – July 20) and Toy Story (July 21 – Aug. 3).

This month, it is Frozen (Aug. 4 – Aug. 17) and Beauty and the Beast (Aug. 18 – Aug. 31). Not that we expect Frozen to pull an Avatar and suddenly make so much money that it climbs the box office ranks years after its theatrical debut, but for a film that made $1.28 million worldwide and is the studios highest grossing animated franchise of all time, it’s not out of the question. For more information on securing your Frozen tickets, check out Fandango.

Florida man sues Disney for falling off a ride at theme park… but wait until you find out which ride

Hardly a day goes by that Disney isn’t being sued for one thing or the other. Some suits have merit, but others like this one, are just downright funny. In April 2022, Florida resident Billy Williams was boarding a ride when an employee allegedly hit the emergency stop button, jolting Williams forward and to the ground, according to Fox35 News. He fell off the ride and is now suing Disney for $50,000. The ride in question is — get this — the Haunted Mansion. Now, it’s not my intention to make light of someone’s supposed injuries, but when I hear of a visitor falling off a Disney ride and suing the company, my mind immediately goes to the worst. Was it Expedition Everest? Big Thunder? Please no, not Space Mountain. I’m sure I’m not the only one that chuckled when I discovered it was one of the slowest rides at the park.

All we can say is what better time to sue Disney for falling off the Haunted Mansion ride while the movie it is based on is currently taking a dump in the theaters? It’s actually kind of… poetic.