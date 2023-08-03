Pixar’s latest movie undergoes the biggest glow-up in box office history passing $400 million

We’re all familiar with the idea that good things take a little time, and Pixar‘s latest movie is further proof that often, the best things are worth the wait.

Elemental, the sweet film about embracing who you are, looking past stereotypes, and taking a chance on a once-in-a-lifetime kind of bond, didn’t exactly light a fire in audiences during opening weekend. In fact, you could say the start of this journey was rather cold.

The Hollywood Reporter now notes that Elemental has surpassed $400 million at the global box office, and we honestly think it’s about time. The feel-good family watch is something that resonated with us in a significant way; as a parent to a son I’d give the world to if I could — the message in this one was really important to me: to be able to listen to our children is a gift that we are lucky to have.

Elemental didn’t just pass $400 million at the global box office; it’s the first original Hollywood animated film to do so since before the pandemic. It’s clear that parents aren’t the only ones this film is leaving a lasting impact upon.

The film reminds adults of something important, too, that it’s the most worthwhile thing to stop the hustle and bustle of our busy lives and to take a walk with someone who isn’t a thing like us. We should step out of the routine we’re in and enjoy life through the eyes of someone who sees it differently, and how lucky are we to be able to do just that?

“There’s a word in Fireish. Deshlock. It means embrace the light when it burns because it won’t always last forever,” as Ember says. It looks like the light in Elemental is set to keep burning for quite some time, and we couldn’t be happier.