Many fantasy fans would take even a subpar adaptation over no adaptation at all, but there are limits to what we will accept. A Daily Wire interpretation of Arthurian legend promises to test that boundary to its breaking point, as it strives to adapt The Pendragon Cycle into a full-blown franchise.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of actual good fantasy to fall back on, as fans of the genre watch the assassination of King Arthur roll out in real time. Avatar: The Way of Water continues to generate hype, as people plan out their viewings down to the minute, and a violent fantasy favorite preps to launch its second season.

The Daily Wire has its sights set on Camelot

Image via Warner Bros.

Conservative news outlet the Daily Wire recently acquired the rights to The Pendragon Cycle, a series of Stephen R. Lawhead-penned books based around Arthurian Legend. It is inarguably the “most ambitious” project the fresh studio has taken on, and comes prepped with high expectations from King Arthur loyalists. The vast majority of historical attempts to bring the fabled king to the big screen have failed spectacularly, and the Daily Wire has yet to give viewers any reason to believe its attempt will fare any better.

Plan those bathroom breaks in advance! Here’s Avatar: The Way of Water’s runtime

Image via 20th Century Studios

A film more than a decade in the making is set to hit theaters in just a few short weeks, and people are planning their Avatar: The Way of Water outings in advance. The film is expected to cash in on the modern norm of lengthy runtimes, following in the trend of Peter Jackson and the MCU, and James Cameron isn’t one to disappoint. He’s asking fans to sit through a film more than three hours in length, with no intermission, and the hordes of Avatar fans will no doubt comply. It’s only a half hour or so longer than the first, after all.

Vikings: Valhalla is returning for its second season in 2023

Image via Netflix / Vikings: Valhalla

The highly-anticipated second season of Vikings: Valhalla officially has a release date, and it’s sooner than many fans expected. The popular Netflix series is headed back in early 2023 with the second season of the three-season show. It’s set to drop in its entirety on Jan. 12, 2023. A teaser for the upcoming season fittingly asserts that “the only certainties in life are love, death, and axes.”