How long is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water?’ What we know about the runtime

In Hollywood, there are no shortages of movies with long runtimes. A quick glance at the superhero films of late will tell you all you need to know. While long movies don’t always mean commercial success, with the right team and the right director, it could mean the difference between a box office bomb and a worldwide blockbuster.

James Cameron is one such director, with a track record of making every minute of his movies count. From Titanic to Avatar, he has proven himself to be a master storyteller and innately adept at not only reeling an audience in, but also keeping them on the hook.

After 13 long years, Cameron’s box-office-shattering film, Avatar is finally getting the sequel we’ve all been waiting for. The film still remains the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.8 billion at the global box office. It would be safe to assume its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water will be anything but small, in, budget, profit, and runtime.

How long will Avatar: The Way of Water be?

As we inch closer to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, details such as who will return and what the film will be about have slowly emerged. However, information such as the film’s overall runtime remains unknown.

The first Avatar had a runtime of two hours and forty-two minutes. By no means is that the longest movie ever made, but it’s no sliver of time either. Given the uncharted success of the film and the anticipation surrounding its sequel, it’s safe to assume Avatar: The Way of Water will receive a similar runtime of around two and a half to three hours.

