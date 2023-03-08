Latest Fantasy News: The potential for a ‘Lord of the Rings’ remake sparks questions, as Amazon leans on ‘Rings of Power’ for comfort

Warner Bros recently voiced its intent to revisit the story contained within J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, and fans aren’t sure what to think.

For some, the idea of a return to Middle Earth is tantalizing. We love the world Tolkien crafted, and there are plenty more stories to tell, but they require very specific treatment. As reception to Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power proved, not every Lord of the Rings offering is equal.

Peter Jackson’s original trilogy is broadly lauded as one of the better fantasy adaptations out there. They still leave out plenty of material, but Jackson treated the source material with care and respect, and fans continue to flock to his movies as a result. Rumors that he could return to direct the new batch of LOTR content is coming as a comfort to some viewers, who have faith in Jackson’s ability to handle the treasured story.

As they contemplate what changes the popular director might make, in his return to a story he first brought to screens in 2001, some fans are also pitching their picks for the new cast. Longtime favorites like Elijah Wood may have aged out of their original roles, but some current fan picks could make perfect replacements.

More recent releases, like the aforementioned Rings of Power, have somewhat soured the fans to the idea of a remake, however. The bosses over at Amazon are adamant that Rings of Power can stand on its own, but a lukewarm fan reaction to the show’s exorbitantly expensive first season begs to differ. Should Warner Bros release a remake of the story, some people think Rings of Power is doomed to fail.

Amazon relies on “fan love” to keep Rings of Power hype alive

Image via Amazon Studios

Fears of oversaturation are currently rampant in the Lord of the Rings fandom, as we look ahead to the potential Star Wars-ification of the beloved franchise. Star Wars, like the MCU, has of late become a somewhat confusing amalgamation of dozens of shows, movies, and various side stories, each of which ties into a larger, central story. This formula can work, but only if approached correctly, and fans aren’t convinced that shows like Rings of Power — and whatever WB has up its sleeve — are the right move.

Despite concerns, Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke is trusting in “fan love” to keep interest in Rings of Power alive. She noted that Amazon is “extremely proud” of Rings of Power, and emphasized that the team thinks “there’s enough fan love to sustain [Rings of Power] for a long time.”

Fans select a predictable pick for a dreamed-up role in the revamped Lord of the Rings

Image via Lionsgate

Pedro Pascal is a hugely popular name at the moment, thanks to his starring roles in both The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, and fans would like to see him headline yet another popular franchise. When rumors of a potential Lord of the Rings remake began swirling, people quickly made their pick for the new Samwise Gamgee. Pascal might be a bit old for the role, but his charm and massive popularity could still lend themselves to the part.

Will Peter Jackson return to direct a new batch of Lord of the Rings movies?

Image via New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson made three of the most persistently popular films to date, in the form of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, back in the early 2000s. His skillful hand resulted in a trio of hugely popular adaptations, and fans want to know if they can expect more of the same should the films be remade.

Jackson’s name has already come up in early conversations about a franchise reboot, but it’s still uncertain if he would return to direct. Regardless, it seems his creative mind is attached to the future of The Lord of the Rings, and many fans wouldn’t have it any other way.