Amazon boss believes ‘Rings of Power’ fan love will sustain show against Warner Bros. new ‘Lord of the Rings’

You would think a franchise whose ultimate theme is about letting go lest you be corrupted by clinging to things which once made you feel powerful would be a warning to studios, but, nope. This has led to Warner Bros. pursuing new projects in The Lord of the Rings universe and, while Amazon has struck gold here with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, they are not worried.

Company representative and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke commented on the issue of potential rivals on the horizon in a new article published by Variety. Salke famously bought permission to adapt an earlier time in the series before Peter Jackson’s acclaimed films for more than $200 million and, in her view, there is not a risk of oversaturation when so much goodwill exists.

“We love our original series. We’re extremely proud of it, and invested long term. So, we definitely think there’s enough fan love to sustain ours for a long time.”

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may debut later this year. As for what will come out of Warner Bros’ next Middle Earth escapades, nothing is confirmed at this time, though Peter Jackson has said he is being kept in the loop. Here’s hoping whatever happens, he does not consider therapy and hypnosis to forget the experience of making them entirely. As well, though some may believe the Amazon show is a prequel to the films, it is not intended to be and is in its own continuity. Those behind the show even say you do not have to be well-versed in series lore in order to enjoy the show for what it is.