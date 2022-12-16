Latest Fantasy News: The showrunner for ‘Warror Nun’ isn’t giving up without a fight as fans eye Henry Cavill’s future prospects

Netflix has been axing fantasy projects left and right over the last year and a half, but one series isn’t giving up without a fight.

The team behind Warrior Nun is hoping that enough pressure will see the show continue, and fans are rallying behind their cause. It wasn’t enough for shows like The Witcher to reconsider casting snafus, but it could be enough to see Warrior Nun picked up by a different streamer.

All those The Witcher petitions were aimed around keeping Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia, but ultimately yielded nothing. The actor seemed content with the loss, however, considering his impending return to the DCEU and Superman character. The recent announcement that Cavill will not be returning to the role he helped define for a modern audience shook the fanbase, and quickly got people talking about other potential Cavill roles. He’d make a perfect addition to almost any franchise, but his white locks in The Witcher have some fans set on a family of pale-haired monarchs.

All of these news snippets fall to the wayside of the second Avatar flick, which James Cameron fans are feverishly hoping succeeds at the box office. It was a beast of a film to make, between high production costs, multiple big-name actors, and several dangerous stunt requirements. Kate Winslet detailed one stunt, in particular, that impressed even her, despite — or perhaps due to— its challenging requirements.

Kate Winslet thought she died on set of The Way of Water

Image via 20th Century Studios

Kate Winslet, who plays Ronal in the upcoming Avatar sequel, detailed a challenging stunt in preparation for the film’s official release. She managed to hold her breath for a shocking amount of time during filming for the movie, and briefly thought the challenge claimed her life. After holding her breath for a staggering seven minutes and 14 seconds — on camera — Winslet revealed that she surfaced and immediately asked “Am I dead, have I died?” Thankfully, the actress is still with us, and fans can enjoy the results of her breathtaking feat in The Way of Water.

Warrior Nun‘s showrunner is ready to fight for the project

Image via Netflix

Warrior Nun fans were dismayed to learn that the popular Netflix show will not return for a third season, but the series showrunner isn’t so sure. Simon Barry posted a grateful post to Twitter, thanking fans for their loyalty, and in the process rekindled hope that the show could return. Its not likely to be revitalized on Netflix, but with enough fan support — and urging by the showrunner —the series could get picked up by a different service.

With Superman in the rear-view, could Henry Cavill join House of the Dragon?

Photo via Netflix

Henry Cavill has officially concluded his run as both Superman and Geralt of Rivia, and his hordes of fans are already searching for his next role. His impeccable ability to pull off sheer white locks has many turning their eyes to a completely different fantasy series, this time on HBO. House of the Dragon has plenty of Targaryens yet to debut, and fans are wondering if Cavill could join the cast for future seasons of the popular fantasy show.