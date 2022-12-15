With Henry Cavill out as Superman, could he join ‘House of the Dragon’ instead?

It’s fair to say Henry Cavill‘s 2022 has probably not played out as he expected as the Man of Steel icon has had a tumultuous couple of months. On the positive side, he reprised Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2. And the bad? He shocked fans by quitting The Witcher — leaving his dream role of Geralt of Rivia behind him — seemingly in order to properly commit to his return as Superman in the DCU. Except now we know that’s not going to happen anymore.

In other words, Cavill is presumably heading into 2023 with much more free time on his hands than expected. So the stage is set for him to join another major franchise. Naturally, in the wake of his latest (and, it looks like, final) DC exit, the internet has been furiously theorizing how he could fit into either the Marvel or Star Wars universes. But let’s not overlook the potential for him to wing it over to Westeros and appear in future seasons of House of the Dragon.

It just so happens that Cavill addressed the chances of him joining the Game of Thrones spinoff back in October. When asked by Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast about the possibility, the British actor admitted that he thinks “it would be cool to be in Westeros. I really do.” However, he also stressed that “I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though.”

At that point, Cavill’s supposition was a fair one, as his schedule was so full of highly demanding roles. Now that two of them have been removed, however, perhaps now is the right time for HBO to reach out and see if he would be interested in dropping by in season two or beyond. After all, he could even reuse his white Geralt wig if he’s cast as one of the Targaryens. The star joked much the same thing to Horowitz, quipping: “To be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was like, ‘I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers…'”

Only time will tell whether this could become a reality, because — as we’ve learned over the past few weeks ⁠— Henry Cavill’s career can take some sharp twists and turns.