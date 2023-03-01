Latest Horror News: A classic Stephen King remake gets review-bombed as an iconic legacy franchise receives an unexpected reboot pitch

Happy Tuesday, terrifiers! And no, despite the “Terrifier” mention, Art the Clown is not the headliner of this roundup, unfortunately. Instead, this week’s focus has been interestingly crowded around classic spooky franchises getting remakes and reboots — which aren’t necessarily a good thing. From a classic Stephen King remake failing to earn its flowers from critics, to an unforgettable slasher franchise receiving an intriguing pitch idea, there’s certainly plenty of spooktacular goodies to be explored in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered.

So, before you begin taking a long look at Universal tickets ahead of Halloween Horror Nights come October, be sure to follow along with us as we carefully dissect the latest updates in the horror world.

Bumhouse’s latest live-action horror adaptation is being compared to a Nic Cage film

Image via ScottGames

Before Blumhouse officially releases the much-anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s live-action adaptation, the horror community is carefully debating just what kind of experience they’re set to witness. A recent Reddit thread might have the exact answer; commenters are wholeheartedly convinced that the upcoming project will be, simply, a Nic Cage film on steroids. The comment section is undoubtedly alluding to Willy’s Wonderland — a film that shares a similar synopsis with FNAF. Essentially, the live-action adaptation will just be the Nic Cage vehicle without much dialogue. Makes sense.

A memorable Stephen King treasure probably should have ditched the remake idea

Image via RLJE Films

With classics like Carrie, The Shining, and The Mist underneath his belt, it’s become common knowledge that renowned author Stephen King has the horror world on lock. And while the genre continues to pump out remakes from time to time based on King’s novels, a fresh-faced remake probably just shouldn’t have been made in the first place. Of course, we’re talking about Children of the Corn, which just received a recent update as the string of King adaptations continues. Sadly for the film, it was absolutely review-bombed and holds a score of zero percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch.

An out-of-this-world pitch leaves Friday the 13th fans questioning everything

Image via Paramount Pictures

Alongside Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the ever-popular Friday the 13th franchise is one of the most highly- regarded in the history of horror. And with a towering villain like Jason Voorhees at the center of the chaos, it comes as no surprise that the film series is considered a favorite amongst many. With that being said, a recent Reddit thread has interestingly entertained the idea of the narrative shifting to focus on the story of Jason’s mother, Pamela. However, most fans were quick to shoot down the notion — but that doesn’t mean filmmakers and television producers will agree.

Crawl back here tomorrow, King supporters, for an all-new horror roundup.