Latest Horror News: A Disney horror remake boots ‘The Marvels’ release date as a cannibal comedy extravaganza is on the way

Happy Fear Friday, scary supporters! Needless to say, it’s been an eventful week for the world of spook — with big-time projects like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Knock at the Cabin shaping up 2023 to be one of the best years for the eerie genre. With that being said, the colossal catalog is only set to improve as more masterpieces are released in the upcoming months. And while most of those projects will be carefully explored down the line, there’s plenty of content to be placed under the microscope in today’s daily horror roundup at We Got This Covered. From a Disney remake booting The Marvels out of its release date to a cannibal slasher experience, what’s not to be thrilled about?

So, before you head to the theaters to select your horror film of choice this weekend, feast your eyes on the latest updates in horrorland.

A gut-busting cannibal extravaganza is on its way to startle us

Photo via Pink Plaid

If there’s one thing that’s certain about the horror genre, it’s that an endless supply of eye-watering content is pumped out on the daily. This time, the creative catalog is presenting a gut-busting horror experience with Cannibal Comedian. Unsurprisingly, the story revolves around a down-on-his-luck comedian who explores a career in comedy while trying to push down his cannibalistic tendencies. It’s a wildly bizarre premise, sure, but we’d be lying if we said it doesn’t sound entertaining. For now, the film is searching for a proper distributor, but hopefully horror fans won’t have to wait too long to witness this car crash of a film.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey just keeps on getting review-bombed

Photo via Jagged Edge Productions

In the aftermath of the Winnie-the-Pooh slasher release, no-nonsense critics have remained adamant that the film is nothing short of a soulless “cash grab” while insisting that horror filmmakers are sorely running out of ideas. These reviews seem completely harsh, seeing as nobody should be taking a film of this caliber this seriously. Nevertheless, most critics have angrily grunted in the direction of Rhys Waterfield’s project — although a strong portion of horror fans online have been praising the film for its silliness and dumb fun. The battle lines have certainly been drawn in a hurry.

A Disney horror remake has quickly pushed The Marvels to the side

Image via Marvel Studios

Just as quickly as The Marvels was on the way, it’s now been pushed back from summer 2023 to nearly winter 2023. This news is disappointing for MCU fanatics, of course, but what’s truly grinding everyone’s gears is that the movie’s release date has now been replaced by Jared Leto and Disney’s Haunted Mansion remake. And with the strong grudge that MCU fans hold against Leto — mainly because of the lackluster Morbius — it comes as no surprise that diehards are furious that Leto’s latest project has taken The Marvels’ expected spot.

Catch you back here on Monday, Winnie-the-Poohers, for a brand-new horror roundup.