A Disney horror remake with Jared Leto stealing ‘The Marvel’s release date is going down as well as you would think

Move over, Brie Larson — because Jared Leto is gunning for the top spot in the summer box office. Of course, true Marvel fanatics (and even those who aren’t) surely know that Larson has unsurprisingly surpassed Leto in all areas of popularity. However, that hasn’t stopped Hollywood from pushing The Marvels to the side and replacing the long-awaited superhero film with Disney’s horror remake Haunted Mansion (2023). It’s safe to say that the gloves are off.

Over on Twitter, the entire online world reacted to the news of The Marvels’ release date being pushed back from July 28 to Nov. 10. Without skipping a beat, it was subsequently announced that Haunted Mansion would be “stealing” the MCU movie’s release date, and that Disney’s remake is now scheduled for release on July 28. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

Disney’s ‘HAUNTED MANSION’, starring Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield, Winona Ryder and Jared Leto, will now release on July 28 in theaters.



As to be expected, the mere sight of Leto’s name almost resulted in moviegoers storming through the doors of both Disney and Marvel Studios. Because let’s face it, the last time Leto’s name was mentioned alongside Marvel is when Morbius delivered a lackluster box-office performance and received a spanking from critics. But this time around, Leto won’t be involved in a Marvel-fronted project — and instead, he is listed as one of the main cast members in Haunted Mansion.

Nevertheless, fans definitely aren’t happy that Leto is going anywhere near either a Disney or Marvel project — remake or not.

Along with the backlash in regards to Leto’s involvement in the Disney remake from horror fanatics, MCU stans are equally as worried about the future of Marvel’s Phase Five. It remains to be seen how the outcome of both of these movies goes when The Marvels hits theaters on Nov. 10, while Haunted Mansion releases on July 28.