Latest Horror News: A fresh-faced legacy sequel receives whispers of backlash as frustration builds around a shelved project from Warner Bros.

Sound the alarms, all you spooky supporters — because the Halloween season is almost close enough that we can simply taste the excitement of it all! From fast food establishments such as Dunkin’ and Starbucks pumping out pumpkin-spice-everything to craft stores rolling out the red carpet for spooky decorations, it hardly feels like we’re only still in August. Luckily, while we patiently wait for October, we’ve got an endless amount of content to explore in today’s weekly horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered. With focus placed on a legacy sequel receiving low-key backlash as frustration builds around a shelved Warner Bros. project, there’s so much to unfold.

So, go hurry, run out to grab a delicious pumpkin spice latte, and head back here as we carefully dissect the latest updates in horrorland.

A shelved horror project from Warner Bros. is creating both frustration and support

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s not every day where a specific project receives both frustration and support after being shelved and never even releasing in a megaplex. And yet, Warner Bros. received a targeted rant chock-full of frustration over on Reddit due to the studio keeping information about the Salem’s Lot remake quiet. That being said, a plethora of commenters were quick to insist that sometimes surprises are good and perhaps the movie is still coming, but that we should stay patient to wait and see. The horror community doesn’t know for sure if and when the remake is coming, but we’re definitely eager to find out.

The Exorcist: Believer might not receive the support it originally wanted

Image via Blumhouse Productions

Without a doubt, horror fanatics eagerly await legacy sequels which have apparently become the norm as of late. However, legacy sequel The Exorcist: Believer might not secure the support and love which its creators desperately desire. In fact, a few users over on Twitter revealed some test screenings that were happening. In response, a variety of commenters insisted that the movie “looked terrible” and that perhaps we are set to receive one of the worst legacy sequels yet. All of this seems harsh, of course, so we’ll simply have to wait and see for ourselves.

An eye-popping Scream 3 special cut opens the door to behind-the-scenes magic

Image via Dimension Films

Film students with a keen sense of noticing small details and paying extra close attention to editing cuts are certainly in for a treat. And even if you’re not one of those aforementioned students, those who truly appreciate horror movie magic can also appreciate the knack of editing particular scenes to create an unforgettable horror flick. This was essentially the case for Scream 3: The Assembly Cut — a special cut which displayed the magical behind-the-scenes process of adding in tidbits such as the Ghostface voice changer and a completely unseen opening scene and ending. We need more of this in horror!