Latest Horror News: An iconic Halloween villain is savagely unmasked as fans clamor for a Disney character’s introduction in the genre

Happy Halloween, horror addicts! At long last, the spookiest day of the year is finally here, with monsters of all shapes, sizes, colors, and ages set to embark on a journey of delicious candy and ever-present scares. But before the Halloween madness fully takes effect for the rest of the night, it’s only appropriate that WGTC brings you a very special daily horror roundup! Needless to say, the last 24 hours in the massive horror pipeline have been filled to the brim with the scariest updates — which include the brutal unmasking of a legendary horror villain while genre diehards champion an iconic animated character to join the catalog.

So, put your spine-tingling Halloween plans on hold for just a few minutes and follow along as we slash through the latest updates in the horror bubble.

Horror fans debate whether a hit-or-miss director hurts or helps the genre

Duane Prokop / Getty Images

It’s certainly hard to argue with the standpoint that Rob Zombie is one of the most recognizable names in the horror bubble. And while a portion of horror connoisseurs appreciate the filmmaker’s work, other genre diehards are adamant that Zombie’s movies fail to connect with a larger audience, and as a result, his films are often weak enough to be forgotten. Since his directorial debut in horror, Zombie has relied on over-the-top gorefests and unnecessary violence to push his filmmaking agenda across. However, the majority of horror fans have determined that Zombie inadvertently hurts the genre with his ridiculous risk-tasking. Sorry, Rob.

BTS image unveils Michael Myers horrifyingly unmasked

Image via Universal Pictures

Since the introduction of Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978), fans around the globe have been itching to discover what the notable horror villain looks like underneath his iconic mask. True, eagle-eyed viewers do receive a glimpse of Michael for a split second during a scene in the 1978 original, but fans of David Gordon Green’s modern trilogy are always interested to see what the man behind the dark eyes looks like. Luckily, a recently released behind-the-scenes photo unveiled Michael’s appearance, with actor James Jude Courtney in the makeup chair as an army of prosthetics are surrounding his face. Now that’s pure horror.

A Disney and horror collaboration could introduce a classic animated character

Image via Disney

With notable characters like Winnie the Pooh and the Grinch earning their own viral trends that have transformed into horror movies, horror veterans are pushing for another classic animated character to receive a slashtastic spin-off — and that would be Disney’s very own Goofy. Rather than his typical fun-loving, jokester self, genre hardcore are yearning for a slasher-esque version of Goofy and gang in an updated version of A Goofy Movie. With a focus on serial killers and sadistic tactics, horror fans are championing Goofy’s introduction into the spooky genre. For now, it’s nothing short of wild fantasy, but stranger things have certainly happened.

Have a safe and happy Halloween, spooky mavens, and we’ll see you back here tomorrow for another horror roundup!