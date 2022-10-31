Horror hardcores want to see a gritty Disney slasher starring an iconic animated character

With iconic animated characters like Winnie the Pooh and the Grinch transforming into vengeful horror icons in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and The Mean One, respectively, horror fans are now championing another classic animated character to receive their own twisted slasher spinoff — and that would be Disney’s Goofy.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/Drdingle92 enticed fellow Redditors by posting about how a plethora of classic Disney features are actually quite dark and sinister — including both Cinderella and the inclusion of the upcoming Winnie the Pooh-fronted horror flick. At the tail-end of their post, u/Drdingle92 tossed a few names in the proverbial hat to receive the horror-inspired spotlight for a movie.

Intrigued by the initial conversation, an array of genre veterans flooded the comment section with a list of different characters and slasher movie ideas, although one comment, in particular, stopped the entire platform in its tracks — all due to the mere mention of A Goofy Movie.

The previous comment entertained the idea of A Goofy Movie having a slasher spin, where Max discovers that his father is actually a serial killer. In response, several users commended the idea, yet were still definitely freaked out.

While the reality of a Disney-themed slasher starring Goofy is undoubtedly a far-fetched idea, it would certainly provide an endless amount of memeable content and scary laughs that would make next year’s spooky season that much better. And with Winnie the Pooh as one of the main focuses of an upcoming horror movie, the inclusion of the classic animated character proves that even OG Disney staples can become horrifying creatures.