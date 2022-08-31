Watch: Pooh and Piglet are murderous deviants in the official ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ trailer

From beloved children’s folklore to murderous deviants, the much-anticipated trailer for horror spectacle Winnie the Pooh: Bloody and Honey is finally here. And, after going viral a few months back, horror fans are now rubbing their hands together in glee as the official trailer dropped early this morning.

The aforementioned trailer, which you can watch for yourself above, was posted on DreadCentral’s official YouTube channel — much to the delight of horror fans around the world, seeing as the intrigue of this film has been skyrocketing a lot lately.

In the 114-second trailer, notable storybook characters Winnie the Pooh and Piglet have sadistically exchanged their pots of honey for blood. Throughout the jaw-dropping trailer, Pooh and Piglet embark on a terrifying journey that results in a murderous rampage. According to the official synopsis, which can be seen below, Pooh and Piglet set out on this vicious warpath after Christopher Robin “abandons” them for college and a new girlfriend:

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will see Pooh and Piglet as the main villain, going on a rampage after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin. Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not given them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult.

Unlike the typical childhood depiction of these soft-spoken characters, which were made famous by author A.A. Milne, this blood-soaked version of the tale introduces folks to a world of carnage, destruction, and total madness — all of which has been teased in the movie’s official poster.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has yet to receive an official release date, but with the trailer now dropped, hopefully we’ll be getting the release sometime during this year’s spooky season.