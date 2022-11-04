Latest Horror News: An OG animated character could receive their own gory slasher while a recent PG-13 rating disappoints the masses

Happy Thursday, horror lovers! Not only is it one day closer to Friday, but it’s also time for another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered! As turkey lovers around the nation gear up for one of the biggest holidays of the year, the horror-loving masses are still fascinated by the latest wonders in the spooky pipeline — and trust us, there’s plenty of news to keep your eyes peeled for. Amongst these jaw-dropping revelations, a magical animated character and their story are apparently being looked at by a horror filmmaker with an eye for turning children’s dreams into nightmares, while an underwhelming movie rating has left genre fans completely disappointed.

So, before you organize which family member is hosting Thanksgiving this year, be sure to follow along as we indulge in the latest updates in the horror bubble.

Peter Pan could become a nightmare-fronted horror story

Image via Disney

As if the crew behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey wasn’t sinister enough, apparently the production team behind the project is eyeing a potential slasher film for the iconic Peter Pan story. The beloved animated character, of course, is the central focus of the memorable children’s story, which centers on the free-spirited Peter Pan and his obsession with Neverland. However, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has shown interest in turning children’s dreams into a bone-chilling nightmare – with plans for the tale of Peter Pan to receive his own gorefest film, much like Winnie the Pooh recently received. This truly is the stuff that nightmares are made of.

Terrifier 2 miraculously becomes an Oscar-worthy extravaganza

Image via Bloody Disgusting

If you had Terrifier 2 submitted to the 2023 Oscars on your bingo card, then you wholeheartedly deserve an enormous amount of praise. Amidst the movie’s vomit-inducing nature, distributor Bloody Disgusting recently insisted that Damien Leone’s blood-soaked sequel has been submitted to the Oscars, and while many believe the move to be a complete joke, it’s certainly interesting to think about Art the Clown’s face on the jumbotron at one of the biggest award ceremonies of the year. Could you imagine the Oscars showing the infamous bedroom scene from Terrifier 2 on the big screen? Let’s just say, a whirlwind of chaos would definitely ensue.

M3GAN’s official rating has successfully disappointed the horror-loving masses

Image via Universal Studios

Just when the grueling anticipation surrounding James Wan’s M3GAN was as hot as it could get, the horror film’s official rating has successfully ruined the once-present hype. Although the upcoming horror extravaganza already has plenty of horror fans invested, it’s a common conception in the colossal genre that a PG-13 rating is a direct slap in the face. In simpler terms, the lackluster almost guarantees a severe lack of jump scares, genuine terror, and full-fledged gore. With that said, it’s likely that a plethora of genre fanatics will still flock to the theaters upon the movie’s release in January, but the middling rating certainly doesn’t help its cause.

