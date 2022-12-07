Latest Horror News: An upcoming spooky game is attached to an A-List duo as a thought-provoking ‘Wednesday’ debate ignites war

Happy Taco Tuesday, fear (and taco!) aficionados. It’s common knowledge by now that Christmas is currently the talk of the town, but that doesn’t mean that the spooky realm has been forced to take a backseat. It’s only the opposite, actually, with a slew of eye-popping updates happening in everyone’s favorite genre. Well, almost everyone. And if today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered is of any indication, then it’s safe to say that the next several months are going to fuel plenty of headlines in the horror world. As of today, an intriguing duo have been confirmed to be attached to an upcoming horror game while an interesting Wednesday debate has seemingly stirred the pot.

Are David Harbour and Jodie Comer the next major players in horror?

It was announced earlier today that the horror gaming world is set to be taken by storm with the upcoming inclusion of a dynamic duo — and that’s putting it mildly. In a recent interview, Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed that he and Killing Eve megastar Jodie Comer will be co-starring in an intriguing horror game, which is set to release in 2023. And while the duo was not the first on everyone’s radar, the collaboration between two of the biggest stars in the entertainment world is surely enough to have gamers excited for the future. Details on the game have been kept under wraps, but at least we have the knowledge about our leading stars. On to 2023!

An underrated genre gem is finally earning the recognition it deserves

One of the most intriguing aspects of the horror genre is its ability to produce overlooked masterpieces that often get left behind in favor of blockbuster projects. This was precisely the case with 2009’s The Loved Ones, which presents a bone-chilling premise that is finally getting the praise that it deserves. Of course, the praise is happening over on the r/horror subreddit, where Redditors often rave about some of the most underrated flicks in the genre’s long and far-stretched history. With the film’s bizarre plot, eerie characters, and sinister sequences, it’s safe to say that The Loved Ones is definitely a must watch.

Some fans have grown tired of the evident “shipping” in Wednesday

While Tim Burton’s ever-popular Wednesday series has suffered its fair share of criticism, perhaps no other criticism has become more clear than the annoyance of “shipping” for Wednesday‘s younger characters. In a recent Reddit thread, an overabundance of commenters debated as to whether fellow fans shipping Wednesday with other characters takes away from significant plot points in the series. As expected, some agreed with OP’s original opinion, while other users insisted that such a concept is to be expected in a series about teenagers. This one could go either way, folks.

