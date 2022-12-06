‘Wednesday’ fans’ debate over needless romance ignites a multi-generational war

Netflix’s supernatural phenomenon Wednesday has instantly become a smash hit on the platform, with the series shattering records and entering Stranger Things’ territory in terms of general success. But the show hasn’t entirely been sunshine and rainbows thus far, especially in regards to the accusations of queerbaiting and the unsatisfied reactions to Wednesday’s slew of potential love interests — the latter of which has apparently caused quite a stir amongst the series’ passionate fanbase.

Over on the official Wednesday subreddit, user u/NewspaperTiny2862 ignited the intense debate by sharing an in-depth analysis about the bizarre “shipping” of Wednesday with other characters in the series — namely, Enid, Tyler, and Xavier. In their stance, u/NewspaperTiny2862 insisted that the unnecessary focus on Wednsday’s love life takes away from other important elements within the show, proclaiming that the ridiculous “shipping” is similar to “teeny bopper” projects like Twilight.

Although OP’s original stance does come off a bit aggressive, there’s no denying that truth lingers on the subject matter — which was echoed by a slew of fellow Redditors who harbor the same opinion.

Many commenters argued that the focus on relationships has a tendency to ruin a show’s credibility, and a plethora of users insisted that the obsessive nature over fictional relationships boils down to the difference in age amongst viewers.

On the other hand, several users explained that the show is about teenagers, after all, insisting that romance and relationships is a normal aspect of being that age.

Whether you’re a fan of shipping or not, the overwhelming response for Tim Burton’s horror-comedy series has surely created a sure-fire hit for the streaming giant — and perhaps will carry Netflix long after the unfortunate departure of Stranger Things.

Wednesday is available to stream now on Netflix.